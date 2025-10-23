Sign up
Photo 2766
Niagara Vineyards
The grapes were so sweet even though with the lack of rain in summer, they were very small grapes
23rd October 2025
23rd Oct 25
1
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3131
photos
324
followers
55
following
757% complete
2759
2760
2761
2762
2763
2764
2765
2766
Views
14
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
18th October 2025 10:03am
Tags
grapes
,
vineyard
,
niagara
gloria jones
ace
Great pov to take in all of those neat leading lines
October 24th, 2025
