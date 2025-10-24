Previous
Autumn Trees by pdulis
Autumn Trees

Autumn trees glowed like fire at sunrise, their golden leaves shimmering in the soft morning light.
24th October 2025 24th Oct 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
gloria jones
Beautiful...Those sunrise colors are gorgeous.
October 25th, 2025  
Glover Shearron, Jr.
Oh wow....lovely
October 25th, 2025  
Zilli~
Lovely description too!
October 25th, 2025  
Rick
Beautiful.
October 25th, 2025  
Harry J Benson
Excellent composition
October 25th, 2025  
