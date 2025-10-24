Sign up
Previous
Photo 2767
Autumn Trees
Autumn trees glowed like fire at sunrise, their golden leaves shimmering in the soft morning light.
24th October 2025
24th Oct 25
5
5
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3132
photos
324
followers
55
following
758% complete
2760
2761
2762
2763
2764
2765
2766
2767
Views
16
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Privacy
Public
Tags
sunrise
,
autumn
,
lake
,
balsam
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful...Those sunrise colors are gorgeous.
October 25th, 2025
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Oh wow....lovely
October 25th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Lovely description too!
October 25th, 2025
Rick
ace
Beautiful.
October 25th, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
Excellent composition
October 25th, 2025
