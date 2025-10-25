Previous
Day Dream by pdulis
Photo 2768

Day Dream

What a day for a day dream, custom made for a day dreaming girl :)
25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
758% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Julie Ryan ace
Very pretty how the clouds are going up away from the red tree
October 26th, 2025  
Marj ace
Splendid sky
October 26th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Postcard perfect 🤩
October 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact