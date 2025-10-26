Sign up
Photo 2769
Autumn Trees
The autumn trees cast their reflections upon the still pond, shimmering softly like strokes of painted glass.
26th October 2025
26th Oct 25
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
reflections
,
trees
,
autumn
,
pond
Zilli~
ace
Cool
October 27th, 2025
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Lovely.
October 27th, 2025
Brian
ace
Lovely
October 27th, 2025
Babs
ace
It's raining leaves
October 27th, 2025
