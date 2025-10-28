Previous
Banded Woolly Bear Caterpillar by pdulis
Photo 2771

Banded Woolly Bear Caterpillar

Cleaning up the vegetable garden and this little guy came crawling out ...
28th October 2025 28th Oct 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
759% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice
October 29th, 2025  
*lynn ace
wonderful details
October 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact