Previous
Photo 2771
Banded Woolly Bear Caterpillar
Cleaning up the vegetable garden and this little guy came crawling out ...
28th October 2025
28th Oct 25
2
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3136
photos
325
followers
55
following
759% complete
View this month »
2764
2765
2766
2767
2768
2769
2770
2771
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
26th October 2025 2:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
caterpillar
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
October 29th, 2025
*lynn
ace
wonderful details
October 29th, 2025
