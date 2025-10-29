Previous
Sawmill Creek Colors by pdulis
Photo 2772

Sawmill Creek Colors

A breathtaking bird’s-eye view of the vibrant fall colors surrounding our home. If you look hard you can see me and my bike flying the drone ;)
29th October 2025 29th Oct 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
