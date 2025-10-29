Sign up
Previous
Photo 2772
Sawmill Creek Colors
A breathtaking bird’s-eye view of the vibrant fall colors surrounding our home. If you look hard you can see me and my bike flying the drone ;)
29th October 2025
29th Oct 25
0
0
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3137
photos
325
followers
55
following
759% complete
View this month »
2765
2766
2767
2768
2769
2770
2771
2772
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
FC2103
Taken
29th October 2025 4:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
autumn
,
trail
,
drone
Leave a Comment
