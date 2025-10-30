Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2773
Autumn Day
As I walked along this beautiful path, marching through a carpet of color, I came upon this pond, where the trees mirrored themselves in perfect stillness. I think the sepia treatment really brought out the beauty of this place.
30th October 2025
30th Oct 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3138
photos
325
followers
55
following
759% complete
View this month »
2766
2767
2768
2769
2770
2771
2772
2773
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
trees
,
fall
,
autumn
Zilli~
ace
Nice one
October 31st, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Lovely edit
October 31st, 2025
John Falconer
ace
Fabulous image. Love it!
October 31st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close