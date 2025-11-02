Sign up
Previous
Photo 2776
Feather Cactus
This plant is native to Mexico and is particularly known for its distinctive appearance, characterized by a dense covering of white, feathery spines that give it a soft, fluffy look.
2nd November 2025
2nd Nov 25
6
4
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3141
photos
325
followers
55
following
760% complete
2769
2770
2771
2772
2773
2774
2775
2776
Views
16
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
1st November 2025 11:38am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
cactus
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
November 3rd, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Nice focus, details
November 3rd, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Yes!
November 3rd, 2025
Lynne
Nicely captured
November 3rd, 2025
Jennifer Eurell
ace
What a strane plant. Nice photo, particularly with it in flower.
November 3rd, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
Nicely presented
November 3rd, 2025
