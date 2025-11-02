Previous
Feather Cactus by pdulis
Photo 2776

Feather Cactus

This plant is native to Mexico and is particularly known for its distinctive appearance, characterized by a dense covering of white, feathery spines that give it a soft, fluffy look.
2nd November 2025 2nd Nov 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
760% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
November 3rd, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Nice focus, details
November 3rd, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Yes!
November 3rd, 2025  
Lynne
Nicely captured
November 3rd, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell ace
What a strane plant. Nice photo, particularly with it in flower.
November 3rd, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
Nicely presented
November 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact