Bird of Paradise by pdulis
Bird of Paradise

Bird-of-paradise flowers are such exotic and colorful flowers and are known for their striking flowers that resemble a bird in flight.
3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Harry J Benson ace
WOW!!
November 4th, 2025  
