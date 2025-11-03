Sign up
Previous
Photo 2777
Bird of Paradise
Bird-of-paradise flowers are such exotic and colorful flowers and are known for their striking flowers that resemble a bird in flight.
3rd November 2025
3rd Nov 25
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
1st November 2025 11:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird-of-paradise
Harry J Benson
ace
WOW!!
November 4th, 2025
