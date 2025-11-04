Previous
Pumpkins Galore by pdulis
Photo 2778

Pumpkins Galore

I love everything about pumpkins, including their interesting shapes, their deep orange color, and even their prickly stems - but most of all I love the roasted pumpkin seeds ;)
4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
761% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact