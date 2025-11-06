Sign up
Previous
Photo 2780
Reflections of My City
Reflections turn the ordinary skyline into living art.
6th November 2025
6th Nov 25
3
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3145
photos
326
followers
55
following
2773
2774
2775
2776
2777
2778
2779
2780
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
city
,
toronto
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Cool
November 7th, 2025
Danette Thompson
ace
Nice reflection
November 7th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the architecture and the reflections.
November 7th, 2025
