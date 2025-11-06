Previous
Reflections of My City by pdulis
Reflections of My City

Reflections turn the ordinary skyline into living art.
6th November 2025 6th Nov 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Christine Sztukowski
Cool
November 7th, 2025  
Danette Thompson
Nice reflection
November 7th, 2025  
Shutterbug
Beautiful capture of the architecture and the reflections.
November 7th, 2025  
