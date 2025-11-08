Previous
Snowy Autumn by pdulis
Photo 2782

Snowy Autumn

Winter is on the way -shocked to see this out my front door today :I
(a touch of Topaz :)
8th November 2025 8th Nov 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Zilli~ ace
Oh, so soon!
November 9th, 2025  
Jennifer ace
Nudging into winter now. Love your view from your door and great edit.
November 9th, 2025  
Paula Fontanini ace
Ooooh no! You made it look quite beautiful though!! We got a tiny bit of snow and winter temps yesterday too!
November 9th, 2025  
