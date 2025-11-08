Sign up
Photo 2782
Photo 2782
Snowy Autumn
Winter is on the way -shocked to see this out my front door today :I
(a touch of Topaz :)
8th November 2025
8th Nov 25
3
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3147
photos
326
followers
55
following
762% complete
View this month »
2775
2776
2777
2778
2779
2780
2781
2782
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
9th November 2025 6:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
autumn
Zilli~
ace
Oh, so soon!
November 9th, 2025
Jennifer
ace
Nudging into winter now. Love your view from your door and great edit.
November 9th, 2025
Paula Fontanini
ace
Ooooh no! You made it look quite beautiful though!! We got a tiny bit of snow and winter temps yesterday too!
November 9th, 2025
