Previous
Photo 2783
Snowy Finch
This little guy was happy to find the seed I left out for the snowy birds
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
0
0
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3148
photos
326
followers
55
following
762% complete
2776
2777
2778
2779
2780
2781
2782
2783
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
9th November 2025 7:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
bird
,
finch
