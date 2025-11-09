Previous
Snowy Finch by pdulis
Photo 2783

Snowy Finch

This little guy was happy to find the seed I left out for the snowy birds
9th November 2025 9th Nov 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
762% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact