Sugar Beach in the City by pdulis
Sugar Beach in the City

Toronto's Sugar Beach is a whimsical park that transformed a surface parking lot in a former industrial area into Toronto's second urban beach at the water's edge. Funky little place :)
Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
gloria jones ace
Super pov and shapes
November 11th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
But where do you park to use the beach 🏖️? 🥹
November 11th, 2025  
eDorre ace
What fun
November 11th, 2025  
