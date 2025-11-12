Sign up
Photo 2786
When Fall and Winter Collide
When fall and winter collide, nature stands at a crossroads between warmth and chill. The golden hues of autumn leaves begin to fade as frost dusts the ground, signaling the arrival of winter’s touch.
12th November 2025
12th Nov 25
Peter Dulis
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
snow
autumn
toronto
streetcar
Chrissie
How stunning
November 13th, 2025
Carole Sandford
They make a stunning shot!
November 13th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
Nicely captured
November 13th, 2025
Pat
Two seasons in one, what a lovely scene.
November 13th, 2025
