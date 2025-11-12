Previous
When Fall and Winter Collide by pdulis
Photo 2786

When Fall and Winter Collide

When fall and winter collide, nature stands at a crossroads between warmth and chill. The golden hues of autumn leaves begin to fade as frost dusts the ground, signaling the arrival of winter’s touch.
12th November 2025

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Chrissie
How stunning
November 13th, 2025  
Carole Sandford
They make a stunning shot!
November 13th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
Nicely captured
November 13th, 2025  
Pat
Two seasons in one, what a lovely scene.
November 13th, 2025  
