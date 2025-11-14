Sign up
Photo 2788
Winter Rest
It seems like everything sleeps in winter, but it’s really a time of renewal and reflection.
14th November 2025
14th Nov 25
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
snow
winter
bike
rack
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a wonderful pov to capture the repetitive shapes and colours ! fav
November 15th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
That’s an amazing capture!
November 15th, 2025
Call me Joe
ace
👌⭐️
November 15th, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
Great abstract image.
November 15th, 2025
Jennifer Eurell
ace
That is great.
November 15th, 2025
