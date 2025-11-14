Previous
Winter Rest by pdulis
Winter Rest

It seems like everything sleeps in winter, but it’s really a time of renewal and reflection.
14th November 2025

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Beryl Lloyd
Such a wonderful pov to capture the repetitive shapes and colours ! fav
November 15th, 2025  
Dorothy
That’s an amazing capture!
November 15th, 2025  
Call me Joe
👌⭐️
November 15th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon
Great abstract image.
November 15th, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell
That is great.
November 15th, 2025  
