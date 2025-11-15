Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2789
Red-breasted Nuthatch
The red-breasted nuthatch is a small songbird. The adult has blue-grey upperparts with cinnamon underparts, gorgeous little bird that frequents our feeder
15th November 2025
15th Nov 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3154
photos
326
followers
55
following
764% complete
View this month »
2782
2783
2784
2785
2786
2787
2788
2789
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
15th November 2025 1:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
the
,
songbird
,
nuthatch
,
red-breasted
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice detail and DoF
November 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close