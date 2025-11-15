Previous
Red-breasted Nuthatch by pdulis
Photo 2789

Red-breasted Nuthatch

The red-breasted nuthatch is a small songbird. The adult has blue-grey upperparts with cinnamon underparts, gorgeous little bird that frequents our feeder
15th November 2025 15th Nov 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Harry J Benson ace
Nice detail and DoF
November 16th, 2025  
