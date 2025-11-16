Sign up
Photo 2790
Zulu Giant
The Zulu Giant also known as the Starfish Cactus is a revered houseplant in China where it is said to embody the eight virtues of the Eight Gods.
16th November 2025
16th Nov 25
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
16th November 2025 4:18pm
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
cactus
,
starfish
,
giant
,
zulu
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome
November 17th, 2025
*lynn
ace
wow, fabulous!
November 17th, 2025
