Zulu Giant by pdulis
Photo 2790

Zulu Giant

The Zulu Giant also known as the Starfish Cactus is a revered houseplant in China where it is said to embody the eight virtues of the Eight Gods.
16th November 2025 16th Nov 25

Peter Dulis

Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome
November 17th, 2025  
*lynn ace
wow, fabulous!
November 17th, 2025  
