Red-breasted Nuthatch in Flight by pdulis
Photo 2791

Red-breasted Nuthatch in Flight

These little birds are so fast, but I managed to captured one in flight with seed in his mouth making the great escape :)
17th November 2025 17th Nov 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Allison Williams ace
This is a money shot!
November 18th, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Well done.
November 18th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
November 18th, 2025  
PhylM*S ace
Nice!
November 18th, 2025  
