Previous
Photo 2791
Red-breasted Nuthatch in Flight
These little birds are so fast, but I managed to captured one in flight with seed in his mouth making the great escape :)
17th November 2025
17th Nov 25
4
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3156
photos
325
followers
55
following
764% complete
View this month »
2784
2785
2786
2787
2788
2789
2790
2791
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
17th November 2025 2:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nuthatch
,
red-breasted
Allison Williams
ace
This is a money shot!
November 18th, 2025
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Well done.
November 18th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
November 18th, 2025
PhylM*S
ace
Nice!
November 18th, 2025
