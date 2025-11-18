Previous
Snowy Birds by pdulis
Snowy Birds

Snow storm brought the birds in flocks to the feeder
18th November 2025 18th Nov 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
