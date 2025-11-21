Previous
Coming Night by pdulis
Photo 2795

Coming Night

At night, when the sky is full of stars and the sea is still you get the wonderful sensation that you are floating in space.
21st November 2025 21st Nov 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
November 22nd, 2025  
