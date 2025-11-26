Previous
Sneaky Squirrel by pdulis
Sneaky Squirrel

Sneaky squirrel has learned to jump from tree to bird feeder - time to move the feeder
26th November 2025

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
ace
Good one!
November 27th, 2025  
ace
I've been thinking this is a squirrel-proof feeder ... looks like he can not get to the birdseed.
Wonderful capture of the beautiful black squirrel!
November 27th, 2025  
