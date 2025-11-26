Sign up
Photo 2800
Sneaky Squirrel
Sneaky squirrel has learned to jump from tree to bird feeder - time to move the feeder
26th November 2025
26th Nov 25
Peter Dulis
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
squirrel
feeder
gloria jones
ace
Good one!
November 27th, 2025
*lynn
ace
I've been thinking this is a squirrel-proof feeder ... looks like he can not get to the birdseed.
Wonderful capture of the beautiful black squirrel!
November 27th, 2025
