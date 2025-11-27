Previous
Happy Thanksgiving by pdulis
Photo 2801

Happy Thanksgiving

“You don’t choose your family. They are God’s gift to you, as you are to them.” ― Desmond Tutu
27th November 2025 27th Nov 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
767% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Marj ace
Beautiful quote.
Wishing you a joyful Thanksgiving
November 28th, 2025  
Julie Ryan ace
That is a nice quote and lovely fall picture.
November 28th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Nice one!
November 28th, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
Thank You
November 28th, 2025  
Linda E ace
Such a beautiful quote & image
November 28th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful “card”. Hope you had a special day.
November 28th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Happy Thanksgiving! A lovely image.
November 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact