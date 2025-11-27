Sign up
Photo 2801
Happy Thanksgiving
“You don’t choose your family. They are God’s gift to you, as you are to them.” ― Desmond Tutu
27th November 2025
27th Nov 25
7
4
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3166
photos
324
followers
55
following
767% complete
View this month »
Views
20
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Tags
thanksgiving
Marj
ace
Beautiful quote.
Wishing you a joyful Thanksgiving
November 28th, 2025
Julie Ryan
ace
That is a nice quote and lovely fall picture.
November 28th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Nice one!
November 28th, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
Thank You
November 28th, 2025
Linda E
ace
Such a beautiful quote & image
November 28th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful “card”. Hope you had a special day.
November 28th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Happy Thanksgiving! A lovely image.
November 28th, 2025
Wishing you a joyful Thanksgiving