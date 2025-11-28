Previous
World-Class Fisherman by pdulis
World-Class Fisherman

That's my grand son! New York State offers some of the best and most diverse fishing opportunities in the entire United States, so we just had to go there :)
28th November 2025 28th Nov 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" *
Christine Sztukowski ace
So great
November 28th, 2025  
