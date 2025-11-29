Sign up
Photo 2803
Autumn WindowSM
When Autumn knocks on the window. I pull back the sliding doors and let her in ...
29th November 2025
29th Nov 25
2
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3168
photos
324
followers
55
following
767% complete
View this month »
2796
2797
2798
2799
2800
2801
2802
2803
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
autumn
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
🤟🤟🤟
November 30th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
November 30th, 2025
