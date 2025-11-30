Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2804
The Piano That Played to the Heart
I have heard & played music before—but never like this. I pressed a single button on my iPad and the keys dipped and rose as if touched by invisible fingers. A Steinway Spirio piano doesn’t just play music—it plays to the heart :)
30th November 2025
30th Nov 25
6
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3169
photos
324
followers
55
following
768% complete
View this month »
2797
2798
2799
2800
2801
2802
2803
2804
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Flashback
View
Tags
piano
,
steinway
,
spirio
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
December 1st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Magical !
December 1st, 2025
Call me Joe
ace
❤️👌❤️
December 1st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
So good!
December 1st, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Wow
December 1st, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Great shot!
December 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close