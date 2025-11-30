Previous
The Piano That Played to the Heart by pdulis
I have heard & played music before—but never like this. I pressed a single button on my iPad and the keys dipped and rose as if touched by invisible fingers. A Steinway Spirio piano doesn’t just play music—it plays to the heart :)
30th November 2025

Peter Dulis

"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
December 1st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
Magical !
December 1st, 2025  
Call me Joe
❤️👌❤️
December 1st, 2025  
gloria jones
So good!
December 1st, 2025  
Zilli~
Wow
December 1st, 2025  
Islandgirl
Great shot!
December 1st, 2025  
