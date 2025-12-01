Previous
Autumn Ducks by pdulis
Autumn Ducks

The autumn ducks drifted across the pond, stirring reflected leaves as they paddled through the cool, golden water.
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great looking capture with beautiful reflections.
December 1st, 2025  
Sarah Bremner
Beautiful 💛
Beautiful 💛
December 1st, 2025  
