Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2805
Autumn Ducks
The autumn ducks drifted across the pond, stirring reflected leaves as they paddled through the cool, golden water.
1st December 2025
1st Dec 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3170
photos
324
followers
55
following
768% complete
View this month »
2798
2799
2800
2801
2802
2803
2804
2805
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
new
,
ducks
,
autumn
,
pond
,
jersey
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great looking capture with beautiful reflections.
December 1st, 2025
Sarah Bremner
ace
Beautiful 💛
December 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close