Photo 2806
Photo 2806
Duck Pond
Winter will soon be here, quietly slipping in with crisp air and the promise of snowy days ahead.
2nd December 2025
2nd Dec 25
7
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3171
photos
324
followers
55
following
2799
2800
2801
2802
2803
2804
2805
2806
Views
18
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
new
,
grover
,
pond
,
jersey
,
cleveland
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
December 3rd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
December 3rd, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Nice one
December 3rd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Very good
December 3rd, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a lovely shot.
December 3rd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely image!
December 3rd, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Oh I like this one, more colour.
December 3rd, 2025
