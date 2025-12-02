Previous
Duck Pond by pdulis
Duck Pond

Winter will soon be here, quietly slipping in with crisp air and the promise of snowy days ahead.
2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
December 3rd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
December 3rd, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Nice one
December 3rd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Very good
December 3rd, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a lovely shot.
December 3rd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely image!
December 3rd, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Oh I like this one, more colour.
December 3rd, 2025  
