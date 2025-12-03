Previous
Driving Home by pdulis
Driving Home

There is no mile as long the final one that leads back home ...
3rd December 2025 3rd Dec 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Paula Fontanini ace
Ain't that the truth!! :) Stunning image!
December 4th, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
Amazing sky
December 4th, 2025  
