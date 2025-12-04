Previous
Cold Moon by pdulis
Cold Moon

This was the last of three back-to-back supermoons this year. I only had my cell phone with me, but the colored sky was absolutely stunning.
Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Harry J Benson ace
Nice angle
December 5th, 2025  
