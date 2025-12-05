Previous
Winter City by pdulis
Winter City

Even though winter isn’t officially here yet, snow has already begun to fall in Toronto. Without winter, spring wouldn’t feel nearly as refreshing—so maybe it’s not worth complaining.
5th December 2025 5th Dec 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
LManning (Laura)
Love the high key edit.
December 6th, 2025  
Lynne
Interesting high key
December 6th, 2025  
Zilli~
Great on black. Great saying to remember during blizzards ;)
December 6th, 2025  
