Previous
Photo 2810
RGB-Winter-12-2025b
Royal Botanical Gardens’ "Winter Wonders" transformed it's gardens into a winter wonderland, featuring dazzling lights, festive art installations, and enchanting displays.
6th December 2025
6th Dec 25
2
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3175
photos
324
followers
55
following
769% complete
View this month »
2803
2804
2805
2806
2807
2808
2809
2810
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
6th December 2025 6:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
royal
,
gardens
,
botanical
KWind
ace
Wow!!
December 7th, 2025
Ian JB
ace
Oh my so colourful, very impressive, Lovely Image.
December 7th, 2025
