Previous
The Stilt-man by pdulis
Photo 2811

The Stilt-man

Ancient civilizations, like the Greeks, used stilts to navigate swampy terrains, while the Inuits employed them for hunting in icy regions - this chap was just having fun :)
7th December 2025 7th Dec 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
770% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
I have no idea how they manage to walk on stilts. I have enough trouble walking on just my legs ha ha
December 8th, 2025  
Allison Williams ace
Love the longitude of this!
December 8th, 2025  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
waaaay cool!
December 8th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
I love the green, almost underwater feeling, of the surroundings here.
December 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact