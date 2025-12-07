Sign up
Photo 2811
The Stilt-man
Ancient civilizations, like the Greeks, used stilts to navigate swampy terrains, while the Inuits employed them for hunting in icy regions - this chap was just having fun :)
7th December 2025
7th Dec 25
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
stilt
Babs
ace
I have no idea how they manage to walk on stilts. I have enough trouble walking on just my legs ha ha
December 8th, 2025
Allison Williams
ace
Love the longitude of this!
December 8th, 2025
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
waaaay cool!
December 8th, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
I love the green, almost underwater feeling, of the surroundings here.
December 8th, 2025
