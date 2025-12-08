Sign up
Previous
Photo 2812
Front St Bull
This dramatic, bronze bull weighing 1,500 pounds stands guard at the entrance of Union Station — a homage to The Big Apple's own "Charging Bull".
8th December 2025
8th Dec 25
1
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
8th December 2025 11:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
st
,
bull
,
toronto
,
front
Allison Williams
ace
Great perspective.
December 9th, 2025
