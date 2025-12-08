Previous
Front St Bull by pdulis
Photo 2812

Front St Bull

This dramatic, bronze bull weighing 1,500 pounds stands guard at the entrance of Union Station — a homage to The Big Apple's own "Charging Bull".
8th December 2025 8th Dec 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
770% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Allison Williams ace
Great perspective.
December 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact