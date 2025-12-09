Sign up
Photo 2813
Esplanade Basketball
The basketball hoop stands quietly, waiting as winter approaches
9th December 2025
9th Dec 25
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
8th December 2025 2:54pm
Tags
basketball
,
winter
,
hoop
Al C
ace
I get an inner city vibe from this beautiful photo. Perfect B&W
December 10th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Love the art!
December 10th, 2025
eDorre
ace
Cool in B+W
December 10th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Cool
December 10th, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice find
December 10th, 2025
Call me Joe
ace
❤️👌⭐️
December 10th, 2025
