Esplanade Basketball by pdulis
Photo 2813

Esplanade Basketball

The basketball hoop stands quietly, waiting as winter approaches
9th December 2025 9th Dec 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Al C ace
I get an inner city vibe from this beautiful photo. Perfect B&W
December 10th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Love the art!
December 10th, 2025  
eDorre ace
Cool in B+W
December 10th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Cool
December 10th, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice find
December 10th, 2025  
Call me Joe ace
❤️👌⭐️
December 10th, 2025  
