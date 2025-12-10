Previous
Built for Speed by pdulis
Built for Speed

The stunning new 2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S, is a supercar that blends raw power, timeless design, and next-level technology.
10th December 2025 10th Dec 25

Peter Dulis

"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Zilli~
Cool!
December 11th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
Great pov
December 11th, 2025  
LManning (Laura)
Oooh, pretty.
December 11th, 2025  
gloria jones
Nice low pov
December 11th, 2025  
