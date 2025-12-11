Sign up
Photo 2815
The End of the Line
LTEX Locomotive made a stop at Mississauga where I was catching a GO train to a photo workshop - Love the power to emanates
11th December 2025
11th Dec 25
Peter Dulis
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
11th December 2025 10:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
train
,
locomotive
Corinne C
ace
Great POV
December 12th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
December 12th, 2025
