Previous
Photo 2820
Christmas Mall Tree
Christmas is in the air and pennies falling from heaven :)
16th December 2025
16th Dec 25
2
0
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3185
photos
323
followers
54
following
772% complete
View this month »
2813
2814
2815
2816
2817
2818
2819
2820
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
reflections
Dorothy
ace
Love the effect!
December 17th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Magical
December 17th, 2025
