Christmas Mall Tree by pdulis
Photo 2820

Christmas Mall Tree

Christmas is in the air and pennies falling from heaven :)
16th December 2025 16th Dec 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Love the effect!
December 17th, 2025  
Magical
December 17th, 2025  
