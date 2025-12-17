Sign up
Previous
Photo 2821
Union Station Stairs
Union Station is a major railway station and intermodal transportation hub in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
17th December 2025
17th Dec 25
7
5
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
17th December 2025 11:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
station
,
union
,
toronto
Shutterbug
ace
I love the symmetry and very nice in b&w
December 18th, 2025
Jane T
ace
I love Union Station and recognized it right away. Great black and white shot.
December 18th, 2025
Barb
ace
Beautiful b&w with great symmetry!
December 18th, 2025
Marj
ace
The perspective is fantastic. Nice leading lines inward
December 18th, 2025
eDorre
ace
Effective in B+W
December 18th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Nice in b&w
December 18th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful
December 18th, 2025
