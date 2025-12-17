Previous
Union Station Stairs by pdulis
Union Station Stairs

Union Station is a major railway station and intermodal transportation hub in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
17th December 2025

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
I love the symmetry and very nice in b&w
December 18th, 2025  
I love Union Station and recognized it right away. Great black and white shot.
December 18th, 2025  
Beautiful b&w with great symmetry!
December 18th, 2025  
The perspective is fantastic. Nice leading lines inward
December 18th, 2025  
Effective in B+W
December 18th, 2025  
Nice in b&w
December 18th, 2025  
Beautiful
December 18th, 2025  
