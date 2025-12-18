Previous
Toronto City Hall in Winter by pdulis
Photo 2822

Toronto City Hall in Winter

With the famous Toronto sign and the semi-circular Toronto City Hall as its backdrop, it was the perfect place to shoot the city hall through the Toronto sign ;)
18th December 2025 18th Dec 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Brian ace
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
December 19th, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice presentation
December 19th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific pov and I love it in B&W.
December 19th, 2025  
Call me Joe ace
❤️👌⭐️
December 19th, 2025  
Susan Klassen ace
Fabulous image and capture!
December 19th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wow...Superb framing and perfect in b&w
December 19th, 2025  
