Previous
Photo 2822
Toronto City Hall in Winter
With the famous Toronto sign and the semi-circular Toronto City Hall as its backdrop, it was the perfect place to shoot the city hall through the Toronto sign ;)
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
6
8
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3187
photos
321
followers
54
following
773% complete
2822
Views
22
Comments
6
Fav's
8
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
17th December 2025 2:26pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
hall
,
city
,
toronto
Brian
ace
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
December 19th, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice presentation
December 19th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific pov and I love it in B&W.
December 19th, 2025
Call me Joe
ace
❤️👌⭐️
December 19th, 2025
Susan Klassen
ace
Fabulous image and capture!
December 19th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Superb framing and perfect in b&w
December 19th, 2025
