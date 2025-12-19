Sign up
Previous
Photo 2823
Toronto King Street
The architecture of Toronto is an eclectic combination of architectural styles, ranging from 19th century Georgian architecture to 21st century postmodern architecture and beyond.
19th December 2025
19th Dec 25
0
0
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3188
photos
321
followers
54
following
773% complete
View this month »
2816
2817
2818
2819
2820
2821
2822
2823
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
17th December 2025 2:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
king
,
ttc
,
st
,
toronto
