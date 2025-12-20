Previous
City Hall Skate by pdulis
Photo 2824

City Hall Skate

One of Toronto's most celebrated attractions is the city hall skating. The background building is the old city hall
20th December 2025 20th Dec 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Christine Sztukowski
Nice
December 21st, 2025  
LManning (Laura)
Classic scene!
December 21st, 2025  
