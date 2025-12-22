Sign up
Previous
Photo 2826
Spirited Santa
Caught Santa in good spirits ;)
22nd December 2025
22nd Dec 25
3
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3191
photos
320
followers
53
following
774% complete
View this month »
2819
2820
2821
2822
2823
2824
2825
2826
Tags
wine
,
santa
,
spirits
Dorothy
ace
Good for him and you! Love those bells!
December 23rd, 2025
Zilli~
ace
😂
December 23rd, 2025
Marj
ace
Perfect title for a perfectly timed shot. Santa looks like he’s in high spirits!
December 23rd, 2025
