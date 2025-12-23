Previous
Thomas the Train by pdulis
Photo 2827

Thomas the Train

Thomas the Train is all geared up for Christmas at the Royal Botanical Gardens where I held a photo workshop :)
23rd December 2025 23rd Dec 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Love it! That one is Percy the Small Train. He is green. Thomas the Tank Engine is blue. Love all those stories, my boy adored them ❤️
December 24th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
What a cute setup.
December 24th, 2025  
Julie Duncan ace
What a great place to have a workshop!
December 24th, 2025  
