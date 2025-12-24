Previous
Shooting for the Stars

God's promises are like stars. The darker the night, the brighter they shine :)
24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Julie Duncan ace
So true, Peter!
December 24th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Nice POV
December 24th, 2025  
