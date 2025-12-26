Sign up
Previous
Photo 2830
Toronto's Iconic Streetcars
Toronto is a diverse metropolis known for its cultural richness, iconic skyline, and robust public transport system. I braved the middle of the road to capture this one :)
26th December 2025
26th Dec 25
3
4
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3195
photos
320
followers
53
following
775% complete
2830
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
25th December 2025 7:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
toronto
,
streetcar
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
December 27th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Terrific composition. But where is your snow??
December 27th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful night scene!
December 27th, 2025
