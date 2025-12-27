Sign up
Photo 2831
Photo 2831
Iconic 1939 Dodge Fargo Truck
A classic that's built to last :)
27th December 2025
27th Dec 25
1
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2824
2825
2826
2827
2828
2829
2830
2831
Tags
truck
,
fargo
,
dodge
,
1939
Zilli~
ace
Great wabi sabi!
December 28th, 2025
