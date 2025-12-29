Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2833
The Mystery of the Golden Building
The Royal Bank Plaza in Toronto has glass windows coated with a layer of 24 karat gold. The reflective power of the gold keeps the building cool in the summer.
29th December 2025
29th Dec 25
7
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3198
photos
319
followers
53
following
776% complete
View this month »
2826
2827
2828
2829
2830
2831
2832
2833
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
royal
,
the
,
gold
,
bank
,
plaza
,
toronto
Harry J Benson
ace
WOW
December 30th, 2025
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Hate to be a window washer on that one....with the reflections, it has to be a HOTTT job in the summer!
December 30th, 2025
Louise & Ken
THAT's impressive! It's absolutely gorgeous!
December 30th, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
I thought I had seen enough gold to last a lifetime just from watching the news over the last few months, but I have to admit that the RBC building still looks attractive to me. And it still looks fresh and nice and not discoloured or anything even though it has been there for almost 50 years.
December 30th, 2025
Allison Williams
ace
What a wonderful solution.
December 30th, 2025
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Looks very impressive.
December 30th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
What a cool capture of this unique building.
December 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close