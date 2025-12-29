Previous
The Mystery of the Golden Building by pdulis
The Mystery of the Golden Building

The Royal Bank Plaza in Toronto has glass windows coated with a layer of 24 karat gold. The reflective power of the gold keeps the building cool in the summer.
29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Harry J Benson
WOW
December 30th, 2025  
Glover Shearron, Jr.
Hate to be a window washer on that one....with the reflections, it has to be a HOTTT job in the summer!
December 30th, 2025  
Louise & Ken
THAT's impressive! It's absolutely gorgeous!
December 30th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon
I thought I had seen enough gold to last a lifetime just from watching the news over the last few months, but I have to admit that the RBC building still looks attractive to me. And it still looks fresh and nice and not discoloured or anything even though it has been there for almost 50 years.
December 30th, 2025  
Allison Williams
What a wonderful solution.
December 30th, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell
Looks very impressive.
December 30th, 2025  
gloria jones
What a cool capture of this unique building.
December 30th, 2025  
