Previous
Photo 2835
Happy New Year!
Wishing all my 365 friends health & happiness in 2026
31st December 2025
31st Dec 25
3
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3200
photos
318
followers
53
following
13
13
3
2
365 - The 2nd Year
Tags
fireworks
,
toronto
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
January 1st, 2026
Harry J Benson
ace
Happy New Year!! Nice fireworks and cityscape
January 1st, 2026
Islandgirl
ace
Happy New Year Peter and family!
January 1st, 2026
