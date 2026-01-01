Previous
The Clever Blue Jay by pdulis
The Clever Blue Jay

Blue jays are smart, bold and beautiful birds. Here he is managing to get the sunflower seeds from a small feeder.
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
